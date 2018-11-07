SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is reporting that of the 16 people under investigation for Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) in Illinois this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has confirmed three cases, classified one as probable AFM, and declared two not to be AFM cases. Ten cases remain under investigation. The 16 individuals are from northern and central Illinois, and all but one patient is under 18 years of age. Additional information, including specific location, is not available.

IDPH continues to work with health care providers to collect necessary information to send to CDC, which reviews the information to confirm if the case will be classified as AFM. IDPH encourages providers to report suspected cases to their local health department.

Article continues after sponsor message

AFM is a very rare neurological condition. The underlying cause(s) of AFM is not known. CDC has been actively investigating AFM and continues to receive information about suspected AFM cases.

More information about AFM, its causes, signs and symptoms, and treatment can be found on the IDPH website under diseases and conditions. Additional information on AFM can be found on the CDC website. Any further updates will be posted on the IDPH website.

More like this: