SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is awarding more than $1 million in Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure lottery grants to 37 not-for-profit organizations across Illinois. Net revenue from the sale of the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure is used to provide grants to organizations to help educate women about the importance of early detection of breast cancer, what they can do to reduce their risk, and where they can go for screenings.

“Breast cancer is the most common cancer among women in Illinois and the second leading cause of cancer death,” said IDPH Director Nirav D. Shah, M.D., J.D. “Early detection is the key to surviving breast cancer. If found early, the five year survival rate for breast cancer is 98 percent, but when detected in later stages, that survival rate drops to 26 percent.”

In 2012, the latest year for which statistics are available, 9,426 women in Illinois were diagnosed with breast cancer. That same year, 1,810 women died of breast cancer. It is projected that 9,960 women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in 2016, and 1,910 women will die from the disease.

Launched in January 2006, the Carolyn Adams Ticket for the Cure was the nation’s first lottery ticket dedicated to helping fund breast cancer research and community outreach through early detection, education, and patient services statewide. Carolyn Adams was a former Illinois Lottery director who lost her battle with breast cancer in 2007 at the age of 44.

“By purchasing the Ticket for the Cure game, Lottery players are providing valuable services that benefit thousands of people in our state impacted by breast cancer,” said Acting Illinois Lottery Director B.R. Lane. “Breast cancer research and support services are supported every time an adult buys a Ticket for the Cure instant game in Illinois, and we are proud to partner with the Illinois Department of Public Health on this special cause.”

Since 2006, IDPH has awarded almost $7 million in grants to community organizations and approximately $2.5 million in breast cancer research grants.

