Remaining Firearm Deer Permits: Remaining Illinois firearm and muzzleloader deer permits are available over-the-counter (OTC) from DNR Direct license and permit vendors through Dec. 6, or until quotas are exhausted. Find a vendor near you at this link: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/LPR/Pages/LicensePermitVendors.aspx

Archery Deer and Fall Turkey Permits: Illinois Archery Deer and Illinois Archery Fall Turkey seasons are open through Jan. 17, 2016. Permits are available over-the-counter at DNR Direct license and permit vendors. Find a vendor near you at this link:http://dnr.illinois.gov/DNRDirectMonitor/VendorListing.aspx

Archery, Firearm, Muzzleloader, and Late-Winter/CWD Seasons CWD Sampling: Deer hunters statewide are encouraged to allow samples to be taken for chronic wasting disease (CWD) sampling from adult deer they harvest. Check the IDNR website at this link for locations that are serving as CWD sampling stations, taking samples from entire deer or deer heads through Jan. 17, 2016:http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/CWD/Documents/CWDSamplingLocations.pdf

Donate to Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger: Hunters are encouraged to donate whole deer to the Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger program to help Illinois families in need. Participating meat processors turn the donated deer into ground venison for delivery to food banks and charities in Illinois. For more information on the Illinois Sportsmen Against Hunger program, including a list of participating meat processors, check the IDNR website at www.dnr.illinois.gov/programs/ISAH.

Youth Goose Hunt: Youth can register now for the annual Central Illinois Youth Goose Hunt, sponsored by the IDNR, scheduled for Jan. 17-18, 2016. To register for a drawing to participate in the hunt, youth hunters must phone in to the IDNR at 217-785-8060 by the registration deadline of Thursday, Dec. 31, 2015. The youth goose hunt will be held at private waterfowl hunting clubs in Peoria, Fulton and Knox counties.

A lottery drawing will be conducted on Jan. 4, 2016. The hunt is open to youngsters ages 10-15 at the time of the hunt. To register for the hunt or for more information, call 217-785-8060.

Spring Turkey Applications: Hunters may now apply for the second lottery for 2016 Illinois Spring Wild Turkey Season permits. Go to the IDNR website for more information at this link: www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/turkey. The application deadline for the second lotteryfor 2016 spring turkey permits is Jan. 11, 2016.

Pere Marquette Bald Eagle Days: Bald Eagle Days programs at Pere Marquette State Park in Jersey Co. are scheduled throughout the winter. Reservations are required. Check the schedule and make reservations today. For details: http://www.dnr.illinois.gov/Parks/Documents/BaldEagleDaysPereMarquette.pdf

ICF 2016 Calendar: A beautiful wall calendar is an ideal holiday gift. The Illinois Conservation Foundation’s annual Outdoors in Illinois wall calendar is now available. Proceeds from the sale of the ICF calendar support youth education programs in Illinois, such as outreach efforts at the Torstenson Youth Conservation Education Center, and the Torstenson Education Station, a traveling trailer equipped with hands-on equipment that teachers and youth group leaders can use to support a number of programs. Order the 2016 ICF calendar online at www.ilcf.org or by phone at 217-785-2003.

Earth Day in the Parks 2016: Registration opens on Jan. 1 for Earth Day in the Parks events to be held in April and May 2016. This natural resources stewardship program allows students to perform wildlife habitat improvement projects at participating Illinois state parks. Teachers can find details, an application form, and the list of participating state parks athttp://www.dnr.illinois.gov/education/Pages/EDITPinstruct.aspx.

