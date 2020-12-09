SPRINGFIELD -- The Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) is hosting a free webinar Wednesday, December 16 that will provide a comprehensive overview of Illinois OSHA along with other important topics related to the COVID-19 and the Occupational Safety and Health Act. All state and local government employers are encouraged to take part in this training.

The training will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesday, December 16. There is no charge for the training, but registration is required to participate in the webinar. You can register here: https://illinois.webex.com/illinois/onstage/g.php?MTID=e24b8ca182829fa38dce9e4026d8f6955

The presentation – IL OSHA 101 – will provide not only an overview of Illinois OSHA’s jurisdiction and responsibilities but also will cover reporting and recordkeeping requirements and how to handle required annual training and certifications in the face of complications posed by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Illinois OSHA enforcement officers will present the training and be available to answer questions from participants. A video of the training will be available on IDOL’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCUyfZrT33dHM_RDXnkZc6rw

for those unable to attend the webinar.

