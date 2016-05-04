ROBINSON — Illinois Department of Labor (IDOL) Director Hugo Chaviano joined employees at the Illinois Refining Division of Marathon Petroleum Corporation to promote fall hazard prevention during National Stand Down Week.

“It’s encouraging to see employers and employees take action to prevent falls at the workplace,” said IDOL Director Chaviano. “More toolbox talks and other proactive measures can help prevent workplace falls, which is one of the leading causes of employee fatality in Illinois.”

National Stand Down Week, a Federal OSHA initiative, is from May 2nd to May 6th. Its purpose is to increase fall hazard awareness, promote accident prevention, and encourage safety training. During the 2015 fiscal year, Illinois had a total of 109 workplace fatalities, 33 of which were due to falls.

“Cooperation and commitment of both employers and employees are essential to ensuring a safe work environment,” said IDOL Director Chaviano. “The Marathon Oil Refinery in Robinson is an industry leader in safety and more companies should follow suit. Small- to mid-size businesses can do so by taking advantage of our on-site consultations.”

Illinois OSHA, a division within IDOL, offers free and confidential safety and health on-site consultations for employers with up to 500 employees. After meeting certain requirements, employers can earn SHARP status, which exempts them from routine OSHA inspections during the period that the SHARP certification is valid. To schedule a consultation, contact Illinois OSHA at

1-800-972-4216 or visit https://www.illinois.gov/idol/Laws-Rules/safety/Consultation/Pages/Consultaiton-Visit-Request.aspx

The Illinois Refining Division of Marathon Petroleum Corporation was the recipient of the Governor’s Safety Award at last year’s Southern Illinois Occupational Safety and Health (SIOSH) Day conference. The Refinery has approximately 675 employees and 475 contract workers.

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

