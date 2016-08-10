SPRINGFIELD - In anticipation of the kickoff of the Illinois State Fair, the Illinois Department of Labor is conducting routine inspections of all amusement rides and attractions today and for the duration of the fair. The Department is also launching two safety education exhibits—one focused on manufacturing and the other on agriculture.

IDOL’s Amusement Rides and Attraction Safety Division inspects all rides and attractions that are open to the public at least once a year. Amusement Ride and Attraction Safety Inspectors conduct nearly 4,000 ride inspections at stationary parks, traveling carnivals or fairs throughout the state each year. The Department issues permits to operate only after an inspection determines the ride or attraction meets safety requirements.

Illinois Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA), a division of IDOL, is teaming up with Elgin Area School District U46 and Sandvik Coromant Productivity Center of Schaumburg to showcase workplace safety in the manufacturing industry. The engaging exhibit that is located in the Governor’s Tent highlights workplace safety tools with downloadable smartphone apps and hands-on protective gear. Metal cutting e-learning and other vocational training will also be promoted.

For the interactive agricultural exhibit, IDOL is partnering with the U.S. Department of Labor OSHA and the Illinois Fire Service Institute to demonstrate tractor and lawnmower rollover rescues. To raise awareness of farm safety, the exhibit will allow fair attendees to participate in a simulated rescue of crash test dummy under an actual rolled over tractor. The IDOL Tent is next to the Illinois Department of Agriculture Tent and across from the Food-A-Rama.

“Manufacturing and agriculture have long been the backbone of Illinois’ economy,” said IDOL Director Hugo Chaviano. “With these two educational exhibits, we hope to promote workplace safety both during the fair and long afterwards.”

For more information about the Illinois Department of Labor, visit the website at labor.illinois.gov. IDOL can also be found on Facebook at Facebook.com/ILDeptofLabor or on Twitter @ILDeptofLabor.

