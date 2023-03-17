SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Juvenile Justice (IDJJ) will host employment screening events in St. Charles and Alton next week.

IDJJ has positions available at the five Illinois Youth Center locations in Chicago, Warrenville, St. Charles, Alton, and Harrisburg. Juvenile Justice Specialist positions have a starting salary of $54,648.

Candidates must be an Illinois resident, at least 21 years of age, have a valid driver’s license and bachelor’s degree, and must be eligible to work in the United States. Interested applicants must attend a required screening event to be considered.

March screening event details are listed below:

Illinois Youth Center- 3825 Campton Hills Rd., St. Charles, IL

March 21, 2023

Alton Mental Health Center, Auditorium, 4500 College Ave., Alton, IL

March 23, 2023

All screenings begin at 8 a.m. and last four to six hours. Applicants should wear comfortable attire for physical agility testing and must complete an online applicationprior to arrival. A copy of the applicant’s driver’s license, birth certificate, college transcript, and selective service number (if applicable) should be brought to the screening.

More information is available at idjj.illinois.gov/careers or by contacting Jim Crowley at jim.crowley@illinois.gov.

