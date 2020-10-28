Chicago – The Illinois Department of Insurance (IDOI) welcomes three new carriers as it releases health insurance rates for the Illinois Exchange 2021 Plan Year. The Illinois On-Exchange marketplace now has a total of eight carriers offering health insurance plans, including newcomers Bright Health Insurance Company of Illinois, MercyCare HMO, Inc. and SSM Health Plan. Continuing last year’s downward trend, most Illinoisans will again see a decrease in premiums this year and rating areas remain the same.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, we want to help Illinoisans get the health coverage they need. So, we’re pleased to announce that three more health insurance companies are offering ACA Marketplace plans for the 2021 plan year,” said IDOI Director Robert Muriel. “We now have multiple companies providing plans in more counties, giving consumers even more options than last year.”

This year 179 plans are offered. Many Illinois consumers will have more plans to choose from than in the previous year, and most consumers have more than one carrier to pick from.

Get Covered Illinois Executive Director Laura Pellikan said the Affordable Care Act helps ensure that millions of people across the country have access to quality coverage. “This year, with so many people unemployed because of the pandemic, it’s even more important for Illinoisans to have accurate information to find health coverage,” Pellikan said. “Our getcoveredillinois.gov website gives you a checklist of what to look for in a health plan, explains different plan options, and even connects you to a trained counselor to help you enroll in just the right ACA Marketplace plan for your budget.”

Pellikan said the trained counselors can also help direct consumers to Medicaid to determine their eligibility.

Open Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace starts on November 1 and will continue through December 15, 2020. Get Covered Illinois (GCI) is the official health marketplace or “exchange” for Illinois consumers to purchase quality, affordable health insurance, facilitated by the federal government.

For the 2021 Analysis of the Illinois Exchange Plan, visit: https://insurance.illinois.gov/HealthInsurance/ConsumerHealth.html

For information on Open Enrollment for the ACA Health Insurance Marketplace, visit: www.getcoveredillinois.gov

