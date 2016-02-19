SPRINGFIELD – February 19, 2016. The Illinois Department of Insurance today announced the following disciplinary actions:

Revocation:

Elliott L. Williams, Olympia Fields / Williams Insurance Group, Inc. – An Order of Voluntary Revocation was signed January 25, 2016. Mr. Williams had been licensed to sell casualty, fire, health, and life insurance since 2005. Williams Insurance Group, Inc. has been a licensed business entity since 2009. The Licensee signed a voluntary revocation based on allegations of improper withholding of premium, issuing fraudulent certificates of insurance, failing to maintain positive running balances in a Premium Fund Trust Account, and improperly labeling a Premium Fund Trust Account. Mr. Williams’ Voluntary Revocation included a penalty of $5,000.00.

Suspension:

Michael Catapano, Hillside - Insurance producer’s license suspended effective January 21, 2016. Mr. Catapano had been licensed to sell casualty and fire insurance since 2014. The suspension was based on a certification from the Department of Healthcare and Family Services that Mr. Catapano was more than 30 days delinquent in complying with a child support order.

Gregory Sims, Florissant, MO - Insurance producer’s license suspended effective December 26, 2015. Mr. Sims had been licensed to life insurance since 2013. The suspension was based on a certification from the Department of Healthcare and Family Services that Mr. Sims was more than 30 days delinquent in complying with a child support order.

Stipulation and Consent Order:

Hong Gao, Fairfax, VA / Professional Service, Inc., Vienna, VA – Stipulation and Consent Order signed December 7, 2015. Mr. Gao has been licensed to sell life insurance since 2010. Professional Service, Inc. has been a licensed business entity since 2011. The Order includes allegations that Mr. Gao and Professional Service, Inc. sold insurance policies to Illinois consumers through their website while not properly licensed. The Order also assessed a civil penalty of $1,750.00.

More Information:

The Department’s mission is to protect consumers by providing assistance and information, by efficiently regulating the insurance industry’s market behavior and financial solvency, and by fostering a competitive insurance marketplace. The Illinois Department of Insurance assists consumers with all insurance complaints, including health, auto, life, and homeowner. Consumers in need of information or assistance should visit the Departments website at insurance.illinois.gov or call our toll-free hotline at (866) 445-5364.

For individual disciplinary orders, please visit http://insurance2.illinois.gov/applications/DirectorsOrders/.

