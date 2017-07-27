SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Insurance (DOI) will join several other state agencies to provide assistance to flood victims in McHenry County.

A Multi Agency Resource Center (MARC) will open Friday July 28 at the McHenry Township Recreation Center, 3719 North Richmond, Johnsburg, IL.

The MARC site will be open Friday from 11am - 8pm & Saturday July 29 from 9am - 12pm.

“We have seen the devastation these floods have caused to Illinois residents,” said Illinois Department of Insurance Director Jennifer Hammer. “People are not sure what will and will not be covered under their insurance policy. We will be there to help educate consumers so they can begin to recuperate what they’ve lost.”

For more information visit http://www.ready.illinois.gov/. DOI has developed a useful resource center on the disaster tab of http://insurance.illinois.gov/. Should someone want to speak with DOI staff they can call 866-445-5346.

