CHICAGO - The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR) is releasing two new public service announcements (PSA’s). The PSAs aim to educate the public about sexual harassment and raise awareness of the state’s Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Helpline.

“The pervasive culture of sexual harassment needs to end,” said IDHR Director Janice Glenn. “These PSA’s further IDHR’s efforts to educate Illinoisans and end sexual harassment. They will let the public know what sexual harassment is, that it can be stopped and that victims should seek help.”

In both PSA’s IDHR staff talks about sexual harassment and how victims of sexual harassment can seek additional resources through the Sexual Harassment Hotline and website.

The Illinois Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Helpline can be reached at 1-877-236-7703 or by visiting www.illinois.gov/sexualharassment. It provides victims with information about legal resources, counseling resources, and about filing a charge.

The PSA”s can be found on the Sexual Harassment and Discrimination Helpline website and are available in audio and video format. Broadcast quality videos are available here or they can be obtained by contacting Teagan Shull, at Teagan.Shull@illinois.gov. Both PSA’s are available in English and Spanish.

