CHICAGO – The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), in partnership with City Colleges of Chicago, recognized organization, cities and universities from across the state that went above and beyond in promoting fairness, equality and human rights in Illinois.

IDHR Director Janice Glenn presented the 2018 Human Rights Day Award to seven organizations, cities and universities from across Illinois, today. Each organization, city and university has demonstrated a commitment to promoting fairness, equality and human rights throughout the year.

“Today marks the 70th anniversary of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, a document that proclaimed the inalienable rights which everyone is inherently entitled to as a human being,” said IDHR Director Janice Glenn. “I can think of no better day to honor organizations from across the state for their efforts, than on this historic day. As the year draws to a close we are proud to continue this great campaign into 2019. We have come a long way since 1948 but we still have a long way to go to ensure that the rights of every human being are protected and upheld. It is my hope that IDHR’s Fairness and Equality campaign aids in reaffirming not just our State’s commitment to human rights but Illinois citizens’ and leaders’ commitment to promoting and protecting human rights.”

The honorees are:

The City of Carbondale, Southern Illinois University Carbondale (SIU) and Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) for their outstanding commitment to the Fairness and Equality Campaign, a campaign that sought to secure the participation of local units of government interested in reaffirming the Illinois’ rich history of valuing diversity, promoting inclusion and conscientiously working to end discrimination. All three of awardees provided exemplary support for the campaign, going above and beyond to make this campaign a great success.

Peace School, for their extraordinary efforts in promoting peace and for helping people of all ages practice peace in everyday life through its numerous meditation exercises. Peace School coordinates the Chicago Build the Peace Committee, responsible for organizing the largest annual Peace Day celebration in Illinois, drawing hundreds of people, schools, and international consulates to its downtown event in Chicago since 1978.

John Marshall Law School’s Fair Housing Legal Clinic for its dedication to educating the public about fair housing law and providing legal assistance to individuals facing discriminatory practices and private or public organizations working to promote fair housing practices in their communities.

University of Chicago’s Pozen Family Center for Human Rights for supporting innovative interdisciplinary teaching and research initiatives that critically explore the theory and practice of global human rights. The Center provides students with great exposure to human rights issues through its internship opportunities with non-governmental organizations, government agencies, and international human rights bodies in the U.S. and across the world.

TRICAMEX Chicago: The Northern Triangle of Central America and Mexico in Chicago for its vision and efforts to providing consular support and protection to fellow nationals living in Illinois. TRICAMEX is comprised of the three Central American countries of Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, as well as Mexico. Through TRICAMEX, these consular offices are better able to address pressing issues in migrant communities by sharing information and best practices in a respectful and constructive way.

The celebration took place at Harold Washington College in Chicago, Illinois. It kicked off with a performance by the Harold Washington College Jazz Band. Jill Hopkins, host of the Morning Amp on Vocalo Radio 91.1 FM,

was the emcee and keynote remarks were given by Juan Carlos Linares, Chairman of the Illinois Advisory Committee to the US Commission on Civil Rights and Executive Director, LUCHA.

During the event, the City of Chicago Commission on Human Relations issued a proclamation in support of IDHR’s Fairness and Equality Campaign. This event was part of the campaign which will continue on into 2019. As part of the campaign, IDHR is asking 200 local units of government across Illinois to pledge their support for the Department’s core values of fairness, equality, inclusion and non-discrimination.

For more information about IDHR’s Fairness and Equality Campaign or to pledge your support visit the Fairness and Equality Campaign page on IDHR’s website.

