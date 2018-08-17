ROCKFORD – The Illinois Department of Human Rights (IDHR), in partnership with First Northern Credit Union, is recognizing organizations that empower youth and encourage them to realize their full potential.

IDHR Director Janice Glenn presented “Dream Builders” awards to six organizations in the Rockford area, today. Each organization has demonstrated a commitment to investing in local youth through critical programming such as mentoring and career readiness workshops, and service learning opportunities such as volunteering.

The organizations that were awarded are: YouthBuild Rockford, Keeping Families and Communities together (KFACT), YMCA of Rock River Valley, Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, Wabongo Leadership Council, and YWCA of Northwestern Illinois (La Voz Latina). YES Club was given special recognition for their work with youth in the Rockford area.

“The kids in Illinois are our future,” said IDHR Director Janice Glenn. “Today we celebrate those who encourage youth to achieve their dreams. Each of our honorees has made it a priority to reach a demographic so often overlooked. I can think of no better way to celebrate Illinois’ Bicentennial than by recognizing those who aid in building our future.”

First National Credit Union sponsored the event. It’s President and CEO, Edward C. Berg, says supporting the youth is critical when it comes to helping them achieve success in the future.

“First Northern Credit Union is excited to be a sponsor of the 2018 Dream Builders – Youth Empowerment Celebration Event,” said Berg. “We are proud of the Rockford Community for continuing to empower our youth to have a positive impact. We are looking forward to great things in the future.”

The celebration took place at Veterans Memorial Hall in Rockford, Illinois. It kicked off with a performance by the Young Eagle Success (YES Club) choir. Briana Collins, evening anchor with 23WIFR, was the emcee and keynote remarks were given by Denise Lam, the Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of the YMCA of Metropolitan Chicago. Lam and Collins were both given special recognition during the ceremony in honor of their dedication to the youth of Illinois.

This event is part of IDHR’s 2018 Fairness and Equality Campaign in honor of the Illinois Bicentennial. As part of the campaign, IDHR is asking 200 municipalities across Illinois to pledge their support for the Department’s core values of fairness, equality, inclusion and non-discrimination.

For more information about IDHR’s Fairness and Equality Campaign or to pledge your support visit the Fairness and Equality Campaign page on IDHR’s website.

The Illinois Bicentennial is a yearlong celebration of what has been BORN, BUILT & GROWN in the state and a reminder of why we are #IllinoisProud. Citizens are encouraged to participate in the celebration by visiting www.illinois200.com and using the hashtag #IllinoisProud. If you have an event that celebrates Illinois between now and December 3, 2018, you can apply for endorsement to become an official part of Illinois Bicentennial by visiting the PARTICIPATE page at www.illinois200.com

