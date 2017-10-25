Illinois Department of Employment Security invites you to an on-site recruitment Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE - Express Employment is looking to fill a wide variety of positions ranging from administrative positions to industrial work. There will be on site recruitment from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, November 15, in the Illinois WorkNet Center at 4519 W Main Street in Belleville. Bring a resume, pen and dress appropriately. Article continues after sponsor message Make Sure You Have an Active Resume on Illinoisjoblink.com Illinois businesses are hiring. And they are looking for workers on Illinoisjoblink.com The state’s hiring board features more than 100,000 help-wanted ads. Job seekers can build multiple resumes to emphasize different skills and experiences. Business owners can use keyword matching technology to search resumes and find the best candidate. Illinoisjoblink.com is free for workers and employers. It compares favorably to private efforts that cost hundreds of dollars. No-cost HR recruitment services are available at the website and at (877) 342-7533. Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Breese Central Cougars at Roxana Shells Football