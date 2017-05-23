19 communities receive $7.23 million in funds to improve housing

SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. 19 projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $7.23 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state.

CDBG recipients:

The City of Anna

Funding provided - $397,800

City of Benton

Funding provided - $450,000

Village of Brownstown

Funding provided - $278,593

City of Bushnell

Funding provided - $352,170

Village of Cambria

Funding provided - $450,000

City of Canton

Funding provided - $315,900

Village of Carrier Mills

Funding provided - $245,700

City of Creal Springs

Funding provided - $400,000

Village of Freeman Spur

Funding provided - $300,000

City of Galesburg

Funding provided - $421,200

City of Jonesboro

Funding provided - $434,070

City of Macomb

Funding provided - $421,200

City of Marion

Funding provided - $361,530

City of Monmouth

Funding provided - $301,860

City of Mt. Vernon

Funding provided - $450,000

City of Sesser

Funding provided - $450,000

Village of Spillertown

Funding provided - $434,000

Village of Stronghurst

Funding provided - $315,900

City of Sullivan

Funding provided - $445,980

The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $450,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units.

