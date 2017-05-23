Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients
19 communities receive $7.23 million in funds to improve housing
SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. 19 projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $7.23 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state.
CDBG recipients:
The City of Anna
Funding provided - $397,800
City of Benton
Funding provided - $450,000
Village of Brownstown
Funding provided - $278,593
City of Bushnell
Funding provided - $352,170
Village of Cambria
Funding provided - $450,000
City of Canton
Funding provided - $315,900
Village of Carrier Mills
Funding provided - $245,700
City of Creal Springs
Funding provided - $400,000
Village of Freeman Spur
Funding provided - $300,000
City of Galesburg
Funding provided - $421,200
City of Jonesboro
Funding provided - $434,070
City of Macomb
Funding provided - $421,200
City of Marion
Funding provided - $361,530
City of Monmouth
Funding provided - $301,860
City of Mt. Vernon
Funding provided - $450,000
City of Sesser
Funding provided - $450,000
Village of Spillertown
Funding provided - $434,000
Village of Stronghurst
Funding provided - $315,900
City of Sullivan
Funding provided - $445,980
The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $450,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units.
