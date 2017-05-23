Illinois Department of Commerce announces grant recipients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. 19 communities receive $7.23 million in funds to improve housing SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Commerce & Economic Opportunity (DCEO) today announced the recipients of the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) for Housing. 19 projects across the state were approved for funding totaling $7.23 million. These grants will help low-to-moderate income communities improve housing, and rehabilitate and retrofit residential properties. Grants provide residents with safe and sanitary living conditions and help to stabilize neighborhoods and affordable housing in communities around the state. CDBG recipients: The City of Anna Funding provided - $397,800 City of Benton Funding provided - $450,000 Village of Brownstown Funding provided - $278,593 City of Bushnell Funding provided - $352,170 Village of Cambria Funding provided - $450,000 City of Canton Funding provided - $315,900 Village of Carrier Mills Funding provided - $245,700 City of Creal Springs Funding provided - $400,000 Village of Freeman Spur Funding provided - $300,000 Article continues after sponsor message City of Galesburg Funding provided - $421,200 City of Jonesboro Funding provided - $434,070 City of Macomb Funding provided - $421,200 City of Marion Funding provided - $361,530 City of Monmouth Funding provided - $301,860 City of Mt. Vernon Funding provided - $450,000 City of Sesser Funding provided - $450,000 Village of Spillertown Funding provided - $434,000 Village of Stronghurst Funding provided - $315,900 City of Sullivan Funding provided - $445,980 The CDBG program was established by the federal Housing and Community Development Act of 1974 (Act). Administered nationally by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), DCEO administers the State of Illinois CDBG – Small Cities Program. State-administered funds are available to assist Illinois communities to meet their greatest economic and community development needs, with an emphasis upon helping persons of low-to-moderate income. A maximum of $450,000 in grant funds or $45,000 per household is available to improve the homes of low-to-moderate income residents of owner occupied single family housing units. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip