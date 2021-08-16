SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) tent will be a destination for fairgoers during the 2021 Illinois State Fair. The ag tent aims to celebrate Illinois agriculture and all it has to offer with samples of Illinois products, an Illinois product store and a chance to connect with Illinois farmers with the new “Meet a Farmer” program.

“Over the course of the last year and half our locally grown products have become more important than ever,” said IDOA Director Jerry Costello. “People want to know where their food is coming from and to give them the chance to meet the farmers growing it is even better. We will have farmers from traditional to urban, covering the full scope of Illinois agriculture.”

Other activities taking place at the IDOA tent include:

AgVenture Kids Area-Take your children on an AgVenture and learn the importance of Illinois agriculture through play. Featuring: pedal tractors, crafts, piglets, celebrity storytime and opportunities for FREE face painting and caricatures.

Entertainment-Check the daily schedule for the exciting things happening on the Illinois Dept. of Agriculture Stage, sponsored by Illinois Farm Bureau.

Illinois Specialty Growers Farm Stand- Serving apple cider slushies, watermelon, soft-serve ice cream, sweet corn, peaches

Artisan Market-Enjoy FREE samples from local food artisans, August 13th-15th from 11a-6p! Featuring: Uncle Joe's BBQ, Riley's Seasoning, Huelskoetter Pork, and Rolling Lawns Ice Cream



The IDOA tent will be open daily 10am to 8pm and 10am to 6pm the last Sunday of the fair.

