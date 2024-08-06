

CHICAGO – Democratic Party of Illinois Chair and Illinois Delegation Co-Chair Lisa Hernandez issued the following statement after the Illinois presidential delegation voted unanimously to make Kamala Harris the official Democratic nominee for President:

“Today, the Illinois delegation was a part of history and cast their ballots for a woman who is battle-tested, sharp and uniquely qualified to lead our nation. It’s a privilege to help lead my state’s delegation as we work to ensure Kamala Harris ascends to the White House under promises of unity, fairness and fighting for all Americans.

The Democratic Party of Illinois does not take this historic moment for granted and is fully committed to mobilizing our communities in support of Kamala Harris. Vice President Harris’s platform reflects the values and priorities of Illinoisans, and we’ll continue to rally behind her to defeat Donald Trump.”

Electronic roll call began at 10:00 AM CT on Thursday, August 1, which marked the official beginning of the 2024 Convention. Delegates were able to cast a secure ballot until the deadline of today, August 5, at 5:00 PM CT.

