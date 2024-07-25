

CHICAGO – Today, Democratic Party of Illinois Chair and Illinois Delegation Co-Chair Lisa Hernandez proudly issues the following statement after Illinois’ presidential delegation voted unanimously to endorse our next president, Kamala Harris:

“The Democratic Party of Illinois is fully committed to mobilizing our communities in support of Kamala Harris, and tonight, Illinois Democrats once again rallied behind our future president. Vice President Harris’ platform reflects the values and priorities of Illinoisans, and we believe she is equipped to defeat Donald Trump.

The Democratic Party and the Illinois Presidential Delegation stand united in our belief that Vice President Kamala Harris is uniquely qualified to lead our nation forward. We pledged to support her now, in just 26 days in Chicago and all the way to November 5th.”

Vice President Harris has secured the support of enough Democratic delegates to become her party’s nominee against Republican Donald Trump, according to an Associated Press survey, as top Democrats rallied to her in the aftermath of President Joe Biden’s decision to drop his bid for reelection.

The quick coalescing behind Harris marked an attempt by the party to put weeks of internecine drama over Biden’s political future behind them and to unify behind the task of defeating Trump with just over 100 days until Election Day. Prominent Democratic elected officials, party leaders and political organizations quickly lined up behind Harris in the day after Biden’s exit from the race and her campaign set a new 24-hour record for presidential donations on Monday.

Several state delegations met late Monday to confirm their support for Harris, including Texas and her home state of California. By Monday night, Harris had the support of well more than the 1,976 delegates she’ll need to win on a first ballot, according to the AP tally.

