EDWARDSVILLE - Multiple Southern Illinois University Edwardsville’s School of Pharmacy (SOP) faculty members and an outstanding student were honored by the Illinois Council of Health-System Pharmacists (ICHP) and named to the board of directors during its annual meeting held this fall.

Fourth-year pharmacy student Janki Vyas, and Chris Herndon, PharmD, professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, received ICHP Shining Star Awards. The ICHP board of directors presents the award in recognition of an increased level of participation and initiative as an ICHP champion, division, or committee member.

“I appreciate the opportunity to work closely with ICHP members and am happy to have helped serve the students,” Vyas said.

Jennifer Arnoldi, PharmD, began her term as immediate-past president. Carrie Vogler, PharmD, finished her term as immediate-past president, and Jared Sheley, PharmD, clinical assistant professor in the Department of Pharmacy Practice, was inducted as the Metro-East Society president.

“Leading an organization during the COVID-19 pandemic created some challenges, but pharmacy professionals are nothing if not creative problem solvers,” Arnoldi said. “While we were unable to have in-person meetings and events for the entirety of my presidency, we were able to connect, fundraise, collaborate on diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts, and stay up-to-date with continuing education using technology and virtual formats.”

ICHP is a statewide professional organization whose members include pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, pharmacy students, and other pharmacy professionals who serve as members of healthcare teams in Illinois' hospitals and health systems. ICHP strives to assist its members in providing safe and effective patient care.

