SPRINGFIELD - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee.

Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois' natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.

IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement is currently looking to expand its ranks by 15 officers with the newest class of trainees. Applications must be submitted electronically by Friday, July 26. Instructions for applying can be found online. Criteria to be considered:

Applicants must be 20 years of age and have successfully completed an associate’s degree or 60 credit hours at an accredited college or university. Any person so hired shall not have power of arrest, nor shall he or she be permitted to carry firearms, until he or she reaches 21 years of age.

Or notwithstanding any provision to the contrary, all persons who meet one of the following requirements are deemed to have met the collegiate education requirements: Have been honorably discharged and who have been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal by the U.S. Armed Forces; Are active members of the Illinois National Guard or a reserve component of the U.S. Armed Forces and who have been awarded a Southwest Asia Service Medal, Kosovo Campaign Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, or Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal as a result of honorable service during deployment on active duty; Have been honorably discharged and served in a combat mission by proof of hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay during deployment on active duty; or Have at least three years of full active and continuous military duty and received an honorable discharge before hiring.



Visit IDNR's website for additional eligibility information.

IDNR offers competitive pay and benefits, including affordable, employer-sponsored health care; dental and vision insurance; pension; employer-furnished equipment; take-home patrol vehicle; flexible scheduling; and more.

The hiring process will consist of an application submission, physical fitness and swimming proficiency tests, an in-person interview, a medical examination, a psychological examination, and a background investigation.

Unless previously certified as a police officer in Illinois, selected applicants will be required to complete a paid, 16-week police certification at the Illinois State Police Academy. An additional paid, 14-week Conservation Academy must be completed as a condition of employment. During these training academies, selected applicants will be provided meals and lodging on site Monday through Friday.

Applicants should check their email often (including their spam folder) after the July 26 application deadline. Specific details, forms, and instructions will be emailed to applicants through the Success Factors application system.

Additionally, IDNR will host physical (POWER) and swim tests at the following locations:

CENTRAL ILLINOIS

POWER Test

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 3

Illinois College, Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center, 1121 Edgehill Road, Jacksonville

Swim Test

8 a.m. to noon, Sunday, Aug. 4

Illinois College, Bruner Fitness and Recreation Center, 1121 Edgehill Road, Jacksonville

NORTHERN ILLINOIS

POWER Test

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10

Huntley High School, 13719 Harmony Road, Huntley

Swim Test

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 11

Barrington High School, 616 W. Main St., Barrington

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

POWER Test

8 a.m. to noon, Saturday, Aug. 10

Southern Illinois University Recreational Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale

Swim Test

1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 11

Southern Illinois University Recreational Center, 300 E. Grand Ave., Carbondale

NOTE: While all applicants are invited to participate in this testing, only applicants receiving qualified application status from the Illinois Department of Central Management Services may be eligible to participate in the oral interview process.

For more information, applicants may call or email a recruiting officer:

• Conservation Police Officer Tom Davis, thomas.davis@illinois.gov, 847-404-3596

• Conservation Police Officer Isaac Gerard, isaac.gerard@illinois.gov, 309-214-0203

