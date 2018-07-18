SPRINGFIELD – Mr. Thomas L. Brown, President of Camp Electric & Heating Company, Inc., an electrical contracting firm based out of Alton, Illinois, was recently elected Director of the Alton-Wood River Division of the Illinois Chapter, National Electrical Contractors Association (NECA).

Mr. Brown has served as the Vice Chair of the Alton-Wood River Division of the Illinois Chapter since 2006 and assumed the position of Interim Chair in 2018. Mr. Brown also currently serves on the Labor Management Committee, the Negotiations Committee, JATC, Residential Labor Management & Negotiating Committee and the Health & Welfare Committee. He also serves as the Accredited Representative of Camp Electric & Heating Company, Inc. in the Alton-Wood River Division of the Association.

Mr. Brown began his career at Camp Electric & Heating Company, Inc. in 1989 in

Accounting/Estimating/Purchasing. He was promoted to Vice President in 1995 and finally

became the company President in 2001.

The Illinois Chapter NECA is a trade association which represents electrical construction

contractors who employ more 2,500 electricians throughout the eight-Division Downstate Illinois area. The Association serves the interests of the electrical contracting industry, including the promotion of safer, more efficient and more economical electrical installations of all kinds.

