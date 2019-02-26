Springfield, IL – The Illinois Department of Innovation & Technology’s (DoIT’s) Illinois Century Network (ICN) will be joining K-12 educators at the Illinois Computing Educators 2019 Conference (#ICE19) to explore educational technology topics. The event is being held on February 25-28 at the Renaissance Schaumburg Hotel & Convention Center in Schaumburg, Illinois.

The conference engages educators from across the Midwest in an exploration of strategies and resources connected to instructional technology. Districts, schools, classrooms, and libraries will all gain valuable insights at one of the Midwest's largest educational technology conferences.

The DoIT-ICN team will be on hand in the exhibit hall with 170 other exhibitors and over 5,000 #ICE19 attendees. The ICN exhibit booth will highlight how schools can build a roadmap for security defense and services that are available to protect data.

Members of Illinois DoIT and the ICN will also present two sessions of “Feeling Vulnerable? Securing Your Connected Future” to conference participants during the conference workshops. The presentation will include a discussion on Center for Internet Security (CIS) controls and share practical steps for implementing security strategies in a K-12 environment.

“We have been participating in the Illinois Computing Educators Conference for nearly a decade,” commented Lori Sorenson, Illinois DoIT’s Chief of Network Operations. “It is always a pleasure to meet with our broadband customers and connect with educators who could benefit from the ICN’s services. Strengthening cybersecurity and digital equity are important initiatives in Illinois.”

Details on #ICE19 can be found here and news on ICN’s participation in the conference will be shared on Twitter and LinkedIn.

