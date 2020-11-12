ALTON - Long-time Illinois Central School Bus drivers serving Alton CUSD #11 and Principia School are celebrating their work anniversaries and service to the community.

Of the Illinois Central School Bus company’s 80-driver team, about half – 45 percent – have taken children to and from school each day for more than a decade, according to Alton Manager Sheri Kelley.

Phillip D. DeBruce of Alton (not pictured) has driven for 32 years, while Hudie Miller of Cottage Hills and Lyndon Sickmeier of Jerseyville are celebrating 30 years with the children.

Bill Jones and Dwight Hamblet, both of Alton, Lee Blackston of Godfrey and Barry Malson of East Alton have been transporting K-12 youths for a quarter of a century.

Kelley says the Alton/Principia team of drivers, monitors and mechanics makes a special effort to be on time every morning and afternoon and sets high safety standards for themselves. The drivers and monitors greet every child with a smile to help the children start their day off happily.

“Working with the students every day keeps us all young at heart, and is a great way for us to contribute in a positive way to the next generation,” Kelley adds.

A $2,000 sign-on bonus currently is available to new drivers.

For information on becoming a school bus driver, call 618-466-5400 and ask for Chris, or see www.DriveAYellowBus.com.

About Illinois Central School Bus

Illinois Central School Bus is a member of the North America Central School Bus family of companies, the fourth largest school bus operator in the nation.

The company uses GPS technology to know the exact location of every bus at all times, transporting more than 15,000 children to and from school each day, using 3,000 buses and vans.

Safety Is The Cornerstone

Safety always is the top priority at Illinois Central School Bus. Safety is the cornerstone of the company’s hiring, training and continuing communication with drivers, technicians and every member of the team. After comprehensive on-board training, every driver must complete continuing monthly training programs and an annual driving evaluation.

The driver training program, which exceeds the requirements of every state in which the company operates, includes training courses and video tutorials concerning defensive driving, student management, first aid and danger zones.

