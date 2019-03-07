SPRINGFIELD – Governor JB Pritzker has proclaimed March 10-16, 2019 AmeriCorps Week in Illinois. Each year, the nation celebrates the service that tens of thousands of Americans perform through AmeriCorps. The Serve Illinois Commission uses this week to salute AmeriCorps Members and alums for their hard work and thank community partners that support them.

“When Illinois communities need help, AmeriCorps Members step up,” said Serve Illinois Executive Director Scott McFarland. “Illinoisans from all walks of life come together in the spirit of service, and we owe each of them a great debt.”

AmeriCorps provides opportunities for adults of all ages and backgrounds to serve through a network of partnerships with local and national nonprofit groups. From neighborhood clean-ups and building homes, to tutoring children and helping the homeless, Illinois’ more than 2,400 AmeriCorps members are celebrating by doing what they do best - serving their communities. Since 1994, more than 41,000 Illinoisans have taken the AmeriCorps pledge to “get things done for America.”

Those members have given back more than 59 million hours to their neighbors, which equates to more than $1.4 billion in impact to Illinois. During the past 25 years, Illinois AmeriCorps members have earned more than $148.8 million in education awards to pay for college or eliminate student debt.

The Serve Illinois Commission is a 40-member (25 voting and 15 non-voting), bi-partisan board appointed by the Governor and administered by the Illinois Department of Public Health. Its mission is to improve Illinois communities by enhancing volunteerism and instilling an ethic of service throughout the state.

For a full listing of AmeriCorps programs and information on how to find a volunteer opportunity any time of the year, please visit www.Serve.Illinois.gov.

