EDWARDSVILLE – The Illinois Capital Development Board today announced $712,000 has been released from the state towards the repairs of the stone facia at Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville. The funding will help address deferred maintenance projects on the Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville campus that has been stalled due to a lack of investment by previous administrations.

Made possible by Governor Pritzker’s bipartisan capital plan, the first in nearly a decade, the renovation work will create good jobs and economic opportunities for residents in the surrounding community. CDB will oversee the project’s renovation under the protocol for state-appropriated capital projects.

“It is the duty of elected officials to provide young people with the tools and resources they need to shape their future and achieve their dreams,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “With funding from the Rebuild Illinois capital plan, Southern Illinois University - Edwardsville will be able to complete long-needed maintenance work on the stone facia, offering updated campus facilities for both students and staff.”

“I am thankful to the State of Illinois for funding repairs to the damaged precast concrete panels, as well as the removal and cleaning of deteriorated facade,” said CDB Executive Director Jim Underwood. “The Rebuild Illinois capital plan is essential to upgrading and improving facilities throughout the state.”

“Maintaining the exterior of our buildings is vital for ensuring the soundness of their interior spaces. These dollars, available because of the bipartisan work of our area legislators and the leadership of Governor Pritzker, directly support the facilities that ensure the academic success of our students and the important services the university provides. We greatly appreciate these funds and the continued promise of capital investment in our campuses,” said SIU System President Dan Mahony.

“As chair of the House Higher Education Committee, I hear all too often the needs of our universities and community colleges, and I’m thankful to see this level of investment into their facilities. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides a valuable and affordable education and is a tremendous asset to our entire region,” remarked State Representative Katie Stuart (D – Edwardsville). “These repairs will be recognized and appreciated by all users of the picturesque campus, and I look forward to seeing the completed project.”

The historic Rebuild Illinois capital plan passed with bipartisan super-majorities and will invest $45 billion in roads, bridges, railways, universities, early childhood centers, and state facilities like the new crime lab and veterans’ homes, creating, and supporting an estimated 540,000 jobs over the life of the six-year plan and revitalizing local economies across the state.

