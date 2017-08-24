SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Budgeting for Results (BFR) Commission will be holding public hearings in Chicago on Aug. 30 and Springfield on Sept. 6 for the public to learn about Illinois’ performance-based budgeting efforts and talk with BFR Commissioners.

The public is encouraged to attend. The Chicago hearing will be held at the James R. Thompson Center, Suite 9-040, from 1:30-3:30 p.m., and the Springfield hearing will be held at the University of Illinois-Springfield, PAC Room C/D, from 1:30-3:30 pm.

The 2017 BFR Public Hearings will highlight BFR initiatives, showcase a panel discussion on evidence-based programming and provide an open forum for public communication with BFR Commissioners. BFR Commissioners are appointed annually and include four representatives from the General Assembly and nine members from not-for-profit and governmental organizations. The commission is staffed by Gov. Bruce Rauner’s Office of Management and Budget.

Budgeting for Results, enacted by statute in 2010, is designed to establish statewide performance-based budgeting in response to prioritized state program outcomes and goals. BFR initiatives have identified more than 400 state programs and nearly 1,200 program performance measures. Under Gov. Rauner, the commission is implementing a program assessment and benefit/cost methodology to identify and evaluate evidence-based programming. Program-based data analytics will aid to inform decision makers as part of the annual budgeting process. BFR legislation requires the state to evaluate programs on the basis of merit rather than according to the amount appropriated in the prior year. BFR initiatives are designed to educate the budget process to position Illinois to make better use of limited financial resources.

