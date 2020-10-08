SPRINGFIELD – With an increased focus on equity, the Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE) is announcing the newest group of Diversifying Higher Education Faculty in Illinois (DFI) students. The DFI program provides financial assistance to underrepresented students pursuing graduate and professional degrees at Illinois public and private institutions with a goal of increasing faculty of color at Illinois higher education institutions.

“The DFI fellowship has significantly contributed to my success in graduate school where it has allowed for numerous professional development opportunities, both inside and outside of the university,” said Melissa Pergande, a graduate student at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Many students echo that sentiment.

“We are thrilled to support these DFI fellows as they continue their education and prepare for a rewarding career in Illinois higher education,” said Ginger Ostro, executive director, IBHE. “When we look at equity, we also look at diversity, and this program’s goal is to prepare doctoral candidates from underrepresented groups for teaching positions in our colleges and universities, or in education-related positions within state government. Not only does this create opportunity for increasing faculty of color, we know this is important to college success for more students of color.”

For fiscal year 2021, IBHE is using $1.456 million to support 103 fellows, who were chosen from 20 participating DFI institutions across the state. Of those fellows, 65 are continuing students and 38 are new recipients. The program has served nearly 600 students since the program began in 2004.

Arthur Sutton, deputy director of diversity and outreach, said, “This is a dynamic program that encourages and supports underrepresented students to remain as faculty members in the state of Illinois. To support the program’s success, we oversee various programs and activities that promote thesis and dissertation work for fellows and are in continuous communication with students and their institutional representatives about progress and achievement.”

As a condition of the award, recipients agree to accept a teaching or staff position in an Illinois higher education institution or governing board, or an education-related position in a state agency, equal to the number of years the student was a participant in the program.

The DFI Act, enacted in 2004, authorizes the IBHE Board to appoint a DFI program board to establish policies and procedures to administer the program. IBHE staff provide the DFI program leadership and support.


New Fellows

Adler University
Wuraola Sosina
LaWanda McCraney

DePaul University
Estrella Vargas
Jesus Solano

Eastern Illinois University
Ly'Jerrick Ward

Illinois State University
Jacqueline Jouett
Stacey Wiggins
Jewel Woodard

Loyola University
Fabio Duque

National Louis University
Eric Edwards

Northeastern Illinois University
Paula Sanchez-Garcia
April Walker-Starr
Karen Guadarrama

Northern Illinois University
Sherry Franklin
Andrea Jackson-Sagredo

Roosevelt University
Christina Dupee
Noemi Terrazas
Maria Alvarez
Yolanda Flowers
Lynn Weishaupt

Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Bryan Cotton
Daniel VanOverbeke

University of Illinois at Chicago
Jessica Brito
Hagar Hallihan
Jacob Reed
Yesenia Vargas
Aide Hernandez
Brian Osei-Badu
LaShawn Evans
Derick Anderson
Juanita Calvo
Benjamin Brown

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Marisol Jimenez
Miche'le Johnson
Melanie Marshall
Bianca Lopez
Brandi Smith
Larry Washington


Returning Fellows

Aurora University
Cameron Frazier
Amber Floyd

Adler University
Alexis Cameron
Crystal Murdock
Andrea Stiles

Chicago State University
Marcardo Thomas

DePaul University
Belinda Green
Andrew Calderon

Governors State University
Monica Teixeira
Paulette Eason-Williams
Michelle Williams

Illinois State University
Caress Brown
Rosalva Medina
Tricia Rosado
Jorge Sanchez
DuJuan Smith
Diana Soriano
Jamillah Gilbert

Loyola University
Papa Adams

National Louis University
Rosanna Cordero

Northern Illinois University
Sharazazi Dyson
Brigitte Bingham
Susana DasNeves
Konya Sledge
DaShae Rodriguez-Harris

Southern Illinois University Carbondale
Chelesea Lewellen
Kimberly Turner

University of Chicago
Alejandro Flores
Darnell Leatherwood
Nova Smith
Marion Malcome
Elizabeth Davies
Cashell Lewis
Sophia Rhee


University of Illinois at Chicago
Luz Acosta
Anthony Pena
Melissa Pergande
Luz Torres
Dwayne Williams
Deanna Ledezma
Glenance Green
Daniel Magers
Nancy Toure
Kara Simmons
Sarah Malone
Rafael Moreno
Ermus St. Louis
Nancy Dominguez-Fret
Ramona (Meza) Alcala
Letrice Beasley

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Autumn West
Juan Mora
Susan Ogwal
Tiffany Harris
Chequita Brown
Ronald Threadgill
Angel Velez
Jessica Robinson
Marielisbet Perez
Jacqueline Guzman
Alishia Alexander
Anthony Sullers
Nathaniel Stewart
Amari Simpson
Zam (Kendra) Nalubega

