SPRINGFIELD – Illinois Army National Guard Sgt. Marcos Leonardo Gudino assigned to Headquarters Co., 1st Battalion, 178th Infantry Regiment based in Chicago, was killed in a vehicle accident March 25 on I-90 in Winnebago County.

"The thoughts and prayers of the entire organization are with Sergeant Gudino's family and friends, and the Soldiers who were closest to him," said Maj. Gen. Richard J. Hayes the adjutant general of the Illinois National Guard.

Gudino, 30, lived in Elgin, Illinois, and served as a 68W Health Care Specialist, commonly referred to as a medic, since enlisting in August of 2010. His military ambulance was part of a convoy of vehicles returning from weekend training at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin.

Gudino graduated from St. Edwards Central Catholic High School in 2006. During his time in the Illinois National Guard he earned the Army Service Ribbon and the National Defense Service Medal.

The driver of the military ambulance suffered serious injuries and is in stable condition. The Illinois State Police is investigating the cause of the accident.

