SPRINGFIELD — The first winners of Illinois’ $10 million ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery have been chosen in the first drawings conducted by the Illinois Lottery.

“Getting vaccinated is your shot to save lives and win big,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “Especially with more dangerous variants spreading, getting vaccinated is the best way to protect yourself from COVID-19. I’m excited we’re able to offer enticing prizes to reward residents for getting the shot.”

“With 10 million additional reasons to get a COVID-19 vaccine, we hope to increase the number of Illinoisans who make the importance choice to secure the best protection against COVID-19 by getting vaccinated,” said IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike. “We are seeing an increase in the test positivity rate in Illinois. With the more contagious Delta variant circulating, we need more people to be fully vaccinated to better control this pandemic.”

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The first round of winners are from the following locations across Illinois:

$1 million cash prize: Chicago

$150,000 scholarship: DeKalb County

$150,000 scholarship: Suburban Cook County

$150,000 scholarship: Chicago

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.

