SPRINGFIELD — The final drawing of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and nineteen lucky winners have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health notified winners by phone or email yesterday. The winners of the August 26th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$150,000 scholarship: Alton

$1 million cash prize: Bloomington

$1 million cash prize: Rolling Meadows

$150,000 scholarship: Algonquin

$150,000 scholarship: Aurora

$150,000 scholarship: Buffalo Grove

$150,000 scholarship: Chicago

$150,000 scholarship: Cook County

$150,000 scholarship: Douglas County

$150,000 scholarship: Franklin County

$150,000 scholarship: Hancock County

$150,000 scholarship: Joliet

$150,000 scholarship: Kendall County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: Lake County

$150,000 scholarship: McHenry County

$150,000 scholarship: Peoria County

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

$150,000 scholarship: Rockford

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign, and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The full list of winner locations of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery can be found on allin.illinois.gov.

