SPRINGFIELD — The sixth and final $100,000 Monday drawing as part of the state’s ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery has taken place, and three lucky winners have been chosen.

The Illinois Department of Public Health will be notifying winners by phone or email starting this afternoon. The winners of the August 16th drawing are from the following locations across Illinois:

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

$100,000 cash prize: St. Charles

$100,000 cash prize: Chicago

Illinoisans from those cities and counties should keep their phones on and check their emails regularly to find out if they’ve won. IDPH will call from 312-814-3524 and or email from DPH.communications@illinois.gov. No personal information will be requested in the initial phone or email notification. Winners will have seven days to securely complete, sign and send the authorization form to IDPH to accept their prizes. The Illinois Lottery will then guide winners through the claims process. Winners will be announced eight days after each draw unless they choose to remain anonymous.

The last day to get your life-saving shot for a life-changing win is August 18, when IDPH will take the final tally of vaccinated residents and automatically enter them into lotteries for two $1 million cash prizes for adults and 17 scholarships for kids.

For more information on the prizes and schedule of the ‘All In for the Win’ vaccine lottery, visit allin.illinois.gov.

