Below is information about this week’s road closures – Oct. 4, 2021

ALTON — Piasa Valley Area: Market Street will continue to be closed north of Broadway Avenue to 3rd Street. Brick restoration work has begun but will take several weeks. The intersection of 3rd Street and Market is open to east/west traffic. Southbound Market Street, from 3rd Street, is still open to traffic. Market Street is closed north of 3 rd Street to the north of 4th Street, with future closures heading north with the sewer installation work.

Turner Tract Area: Lincoln Street from McKinley Blvd south McPherson will continue to be closed this week. It is planned that the southern portion of this block will open next week. Work is planned both east and west of Lincoln Street on McKinley Blvd, with the work heading east to start first. This will limit traffic on McKinley Blvd to local traffic only. No thru traffic will be allowed. Traffic will be able to utilize Logan Street, Douglas, and McPherson Streets for east and west travel.

Shields Valley Area: Bozza street is expected to reopen to traffic this upcoming week. Chamberlin Street is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street. This section will continue to be closed for the next several weeks. The intersection of Walker/Chamberlin Streets will continue to be closed.

Background: Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began this spring This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety: These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

