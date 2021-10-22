ALTON - Illinois American Water’s Work to separate the Alton combined sewer system and install new sanitary sewers continues. Below is information about this week’s road closures – Oct. 25, 2021

Piasa Valley Area:

Market Street is open from Broadway Avenue to a half block north of 5th Street, except for the intersection at 4th Street is still closed. 6th Street from Piasa Street east to Easton Street is closed. Alby Street is closed from 6th Street south to 5th Street. Future work will head east on 5th Street and 6th Street.

Turner Tract Area:

Lincoln Street will continue to be closed from McKinley St. south to the alley. Work is ongoing both east and west of Lincoln Street on McKinley Blvd. McKinley will continue to be closed to traffic between Lincoln Street and State Street. Traffic will be able to utilize Logan Street, Douglas, and McPherson Streets for east and west travel. The alley west of Lincoln Street, between McPherson and Douglas Streets is closed, along with the accompanying block of Lincoln Street.

Shields Valley Area:

Work is on hold while a utility pole is relocated. Weather has impacted the pole being moved, but that work is expected to be completed this week. Road closures have not changed from last week. Chamberlin Street is closed north of Bozza Street to Greenwood Street. The intersection of Walker/Chamberlin Streets will continue to be closed.

Background:

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main is being installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley and Piasa Valley areas of Alton. Work kicked off in February 2021 and will continue to progress until 2023. When Illinois American Water acquired the Alton Regional Wastewater system the company made a commitment to address requirements set forth by the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency to remedy

combined sewer overflows.

The projects in Turner Tract and Shields Valley will address 1.69 miles of sanitary sewer main. These projects will continue into early 2022, depending on the location. Project area will change based on progress of work. Signs will be placed ahead of

construction work to notify customers of upcoming closures.

The work in Piasa Valley began this spring This project includes almost five miles of sanitary sewer main. Work is expected to continue for over two years. This does not mean work will occur in one area for 24 months, but rather, projects will continue to progress throughout neighborhoods during that time period. Signs will be placed ahead of construction to notify customers of upcoming closures.



Safety:

These closures are necessary for investments to the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner. At Illinois American Water our team and our contractors work as quickly as possible to minimize inconvenience to our customers. We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our #1 priority is safety. At times, road and sidewalk closures may be extended to support our commitment to safety.

Contact: Customers should call 800-422-2782 with questions.

