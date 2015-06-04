ALTON - Illinois American Water is investing approximately $2.75 million to complete water main installation projects in the Alton service area. Crews will begin working this month to install over three miles of water main. Projects will continue to start at varying times with completion expected this fall.

Illinois American Water's main replacement program focuses on replacing mains where leaks occur, corrosion has caused damage or the size of the pipe isn-t sufficient. "This investment will enhance water quality and water pressure to our customers," said Karen Cooper, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water's Alton District.

Age is also a factor in needed investment. The water main being replaced was originally installed 40-60 years ago. Projects are planned as follows with approximate linear feet:

Alton

Foulds Avenue & Mamie Street - 700 feet of water main will be installed

Emerald Avenue - 500 feet of water main will be installed east of Woodland Street

Belle Street - 3,550 feet of water main will be installed from Michelle Street to W. 20th

Wick-Way Drive & Wick-Mor Drive -150 feet of water main will be installed

Union School Road - 2,400 feet of water main will be installed

Aladdin Drive & Suddes Court - about 300 feet of water main will be installed

Chessen Lane - 1,300 feet of water main will be replaced south of Broadway

Maupin Street - 1,250 feet of water main from Milnor to Elliot

Smith Avenue - 500 feet of water main from Milnor to the south

Kennedy Avenue - 500 feet of water main from Milnor to the south

Vernie Avenue - 700 feet of water main from Brown Street to the north

Charlene Court - 300 feet of water main along Charlene Court

Hazil Drive - 1,000 feet of water main along Brown Street



Godfrey

Riverview Court, Bluff Court and Williams Street - 1,050 feet of water main will be installed

Elm Street, Prairie Street & Ernest Drive - 2,050 feet of water main will be installed

Cooper stated, "We invest annually to ensure that local water quality and service continues to be as good as or better than local, state and federal quality standards. These projects will benefit all of our customers

because they help to reduce main breaks and related traffic and service impact. I want to thank our customers for their patience as our teams work in their neighborhoods."

The U.S. EPA reports that the nation-s water utilities will need to make more than $335 billion in infrastructure investments over the next 20 years to ensure public health. These investments include replacing thousands of miles of pipe and upgrades to treatment plants, storage tanks and other assets. Illinois American Water-s investment in the Alton District is just another example of continuous investments and improvements being made.

About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.2 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. Founded in 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded U.S. water and wastewater utility company. With headquarters in Voorhees, N.J., the company employs 6,400 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found at www.amwater.com.

