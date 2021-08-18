ALTON - Illinois American Water today provided updates pertaining to road closures in the downtown Alton area as well as Danforth Street. This work was announced earlier this year and is part of Illinois American Water’s effort to separate portions of the wastewater system from the stormwater system.

Over six miles of sanitary sewer main will be installed in the Turner Tract, Shields Valley, and Piasa Valley areas of Alton.



Downtown Alton (Piasa Valley area) - Shown is an image that outlines what roads are closed now (red highlight). Broadway Avenue is currently closed and will be closed for at least the next week or two. Site conditions that have been encountered during excavation have extended the closure period from originally planned. Pavement restoration has started in some areas but is not completed. Motorists should not drive around barricades as it is not safe.

The next closure (yellow highlight on image), Market Street/3rd Street, is planned to be the next section of roadway closed. This will start as early as Thursday to facilitate the removal of the existing brick pavement and will progress north with the sewer installation progression.

Article continues after sponsor message

Danforth Street (Turner Tract Area)

Also shown is an image that outlines what roads are closed now (red highlight). Danforth Street and the section of Lincoln Street from Danforth Street north to Douglas Street continue to be closed. This week, the next block north on Lincoln Street is slated to be closed, up to McPherson Street. This closure is to facilitate the installation of new sanitary sewers in the area.

Please use the detour routes (yellow arrows on image). East and west traffic that would normally utilize Danforth Street can use McPherson, McKinley, or Logan Streets west to Fairmont Avenue, then south to Danforth Street.

"These closures are necessary for investments in the wastewater system to be completed in a safe manner," Karen Cotton, senior manager of external communications for Illinois American Water, said. "We do our best to minimize the length of construction, but our No. 1 priority is safety. At times, road closures need to be extended to support our commitment to safety. We appreciate the community’s understanding."

More like this: