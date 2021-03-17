BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water is encouraging customers to help decrease water waste during the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Fix a Leak Week. The annual Fix a Leak Week campaign, organized by the EPA’s WaterSense program, will be observed this week, March 15-21. The national campaign helps raise awareness about small leaks and other water issues that may waste water within homes and businesses.

“For Illinois American Water, this week is a way to encourage our customers to use water wisely,” said Beth Matthews, vice president of operations. “We want to emphasize to our customers water conservation not only can save money, but it also helps preserve water, a precious resource.”

According to the EPA, the average household in the U.S. loses approximately 10,000 gallons of water waste each year thanks to minor leaks. With more than 11 million homes in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost nationwide every year due to leaks in the home.

“More than two in three Americans have experienced a water leak at their home,” said Matthews. “If every one of our Illinois customers fixed a household leak, they could contribute to millions, or even billions, of gallons of water saved in a year.”

Illinois American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks: Check your Illinois American Water bill monthly. If the usage increases to above average and there was no change in your home size, there most likely is a leak.

Check your water meter at the start and end of a two-hour period during which no water is being used (i.e., when no one is home). If the meter changes, there most likely is a leak. Click here to see how to read your meter.

Place a drop of food coloring in your toilet tank and see if the water in the bowl changes colors within 10 minutes. If so, you have a leak.

At least once a season – and especially after extreme temperature changes – check faucet gaskets and pipe fittings for surface leaks, indicated by water on the exterior of the pipes.

Check in-ground irrigation systems and hoses each spring. Make sure they weren’t damaged by frost or freezing.

Download a leak detection kit here - https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/Water-Information/Detecting-Leaks/. Include children in learning with interactive games and more at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersensekids#tab-4.

