Illinois American Water Reminds Customers Leaks Can Run, But Leaks Cannot Hide
BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water is encouraging customers to help decrease water waste during the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Fix a Leak Week. The annual Fix a Leak Week campaign, organized by the EPA’s WaterSense program, will be observed this week, March 15-21. The national campaign helps raise awareness about small leaks and other water issues that may waste water within homes and businesses.
“For Illinois American Water, this week is a way to encourage our customers to use water wisely,” said Beth Matthews, vice president of operations. “We want to emphasize to our customers water conservation not only can save money, but it also helps preserve water, a precious resource.”
According to the EPA, the average household in the U.S. loses approximately 10,000 gallons of water waste each year thanks to minor leaks. With more than 11 million homes in the U.S., this equates to more than one trillion gallons of water lost nationwide every year due to leaks in the home.
“More than two in three Americans have experienced a water leak at their home,” said Matthews. “If every one of our Illinois customers fixed a household leak, they could contribute to millions, or even billions, of gallons of water saved in a year.”
Illinois American Water offers these tips for detecting leaks:
Download a leak detection kit here - https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/Water-Information/Detecting-Leaks/. Include children in learning with interactive games and more at https://www.epa.gov/watersense/watersensekids#tab-4.
