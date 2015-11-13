ALTON - Illinois American Water has completed repairs to a transmission water main and lifted the boil water order issued on Nov. 12, 2015. Water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking.

Article continues after sponsor message

The boil water order was in effect for 250 Illinois American Water customers and included Principia College, Elsah and Joywood. A map of the area can be viewed online here - http://arcg.is/1MDkoA4

During this boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards. Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements.

For more information please visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

More like this:

Related Video: