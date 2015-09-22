ALTON – Illinois American Water has lifted the boil water order issued on Sunday, September 20, 2015, for a small part of Alton.

Critical repairs were made and water quality tests have confirmed the water continues to meet all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Safe Drinking Water Act standards and regulations.

??It is no longer necessary for customers to boil their water before drinking or cooking. During this boil water order, Illinois American Water performed a series of tests to determine if the water met regulatory drinking water standards.

Samples were taken from sites in the affected area and tests confirmed that the water meets all state and federal requirements. For more information please call Illinois American Water’s customer service center at 1-800-422-2782 or visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

