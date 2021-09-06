ALTON – Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order to a large portion of

customers within the City of Alton. The impacted area can be viewed on a map here - https://www.onsolve360.com//alert?id=9-49126.

A failed pump caused a drop in water pressure, resulting in a mandatory boil water order. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch (PSI) in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued to protect customers.

Customers in the affected area should bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using for drinking or cooking. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

For more information about boil water orders please visit:

https://www.amwater.com/ilaw/resources/Boil-Water-Order-FAQs.pdf

Customers are being notified of this impact to their water service via media outreach, customer calls and

Illinois American Water website alerts at www.illinoisamwater.com.

Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted or if additional action is needed.

