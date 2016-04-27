ALTON - Due to a temporary loss in water pressure, a boil water order has been issued to customers in parts of Illinois American Water’s Godfrey, Elsah, Joywood and Principia.

Customers in the affected area – the area can be viewed in the map located at this linkhttp://arcg.is/26vfluOshould bring their water to a rolling boil for 5 minutes before using water for drinking or cooking. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes prior to consumption. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Any time water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 to 48 hours after water service is restored. Customers are being notified of this boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website updates at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

