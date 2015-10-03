ALTON – Due to a main break near the water treatment plant, a loss of water pressure was experienced by customers in Illinois American Water’s Alton District. As a result of the loss in pressure Illinois American Water has issued a boil water order for the affected area which includes the communities of Godfrey, Elsah (Principia College and Joywood included) and a portion of Alton. ??Customers in the immediate downtown Alton area are not affected. St. Anthony's Hospital and Alton Memorial Hospital are not affected by the boil order. The affected area can be viewed via this map - http://arcg.is/1PbOaNB

A boil water order will be in effect until water quality samples confirm that the water is safe for consumption. Any water to be used for drinking or cooking should be brought to a rolling boil for 5 minutes prior to consumption. Water is OK for bathing, washing and other common uses.

This boil water order is being issued in accordance with Illinois Environmental Protection Agency regulations. Anytime water pressure drops below 20 pounds per square inch in any part of a community’s distribution system, a boil water order must be issued as a precaution to protect customers.

It is standard procedure for a boil water order to be in effect for 36 hours after water service is restored. Customers are being notified of this work and boil water order via media outreach, customer calls, social media and Illinois American Water website updates at www.illinoisamwater.com. Information is also provided to our customer service center representatives. Notification will be completed in the same manner when the boil water order is lifted.

