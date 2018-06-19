GRAFTON – Illinois American Water rehabilitated the 500,000-gallon elevated water storage tank in the Village of Grafton. The investment of over $575,000 will help extend the life of the storage tank and ensure safe drinking water for today and in the future.

Work kicked off in March on the elevated tank which was originally constructed in 1995. The tank was taken out of service to complete the necessary work, which included inspection and maintenance as well as painting to the interior and exterior. The old paint was sandblasted off and a primer coat applied to prevent rusting. Crews then painted an intermediate coat before applying a third and final coat.

According to Doug Wagner, operations superintendent for Illinois American Water’s Alton District, this investment will enhance reliability and longevity of the tank.

He said, “Water tanks not only serve a vital role in our water distribution systems, but they serve as landmarks for communities. We are excited to give this tank a facelift. We also appreciate the patience of our customers in Grafton Hills as we completed this important work.”

Work was completed last week. The tank was inspected and placed back in service.

