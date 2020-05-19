GODFREY – With the help of Urban GIS, Illinois American Water’s Godfrey Wastewater operations is using GPS to collect wastewater system data and modernize the mapping system.

To map the Village of Godfrey wastewater infrastructure, Urban GIS employees will be traveling throughout the community to locate and record the location of wastewater mains, manholes, etc.

Weather permitting, this work will be completed in June. Customers should be aware that they may see Urban GIS employees working in their neighborhoods. Urban GIS employees will not need access inside customers’ homes to complete this work, but customers may see them working in front of their homes or in the backyards and alleyways.

Illinois American Water asks that customers follow social distancing recommendations issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention by keeping at least 6 feet (2 meters) between customers and our employees/contractors. If there is a question about service or work, customers can call Illinois American Water’s customer service center at (800) 422-2782.

Representatives are available weekdays from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to assist. Representatives are also available 24/7 for emergencies.

According to Karen Cooper, Director of Operations, the GIS technology helps the company capture assets and supports customer service. She said, “Employees will be able to access wastewater asset information on their in-vehicle computers or handheld GPS locators. This will help decrease response time and aid in customer service requests.” The partnership with Urban GIS, Inc. also supports Illinois American Water’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Urban GIS, Inc. is a certified minority-owned small business. They provide GIS consulting, staff augmentation and field data collection services.

