BELLEVILLE– Illinois American Water announced today, during Drinking Water Week, that results published in the company’s 2020 water quality report indicate high?quality water throughout its Illinois service area. The report, which is issued for each service area, highlights the company’s commitment to providing drinking water that meets or is better than standards required by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Also known as the Consumer Confidence Report, the water quality report describes local drinking water source information and test results, including substances detected in the water and their levels. Commonly asked questions and the associated answers concerning drinking water are also included. Illinois American Water customers can

search for their local water quality report by zip code at www.illinoisamwater.com under Water Quality.

Rachel Bretz, Director of Water Quality and Environmental Compliance, said, “Our water quality experts as well as our production and operations team members work hard 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to deliver a quality product at a good value. They take their responsibility to our customers personally. The work we do is our passion and the annual water quality reports are a true representation of our team’s expertise and dedication.”

Illinois American Water monitors drinking water quality around the clock. Water is tested at every stage of the treatment process as well as throughout the distribution system which delivers drinking water to homes and businesses. To help celebrate Drinking Water Week and learn more about Illinois American Water’s commitment to

water quality, you can view a short video on our YouTube channel.

Bretz said, “Drinking Water Week is a great time to remind folks about the essential service we provide ? a service many take for granted. Water quality is much more complex than many people realize, and nothing is more important than the exhaustive testing taking place along its voyage. We are proud of not only meeting water quality standards but also going above and beyond what is required.”

Illinois American Water customers can review water quality results for their system on the company’s website. If a customer desires a printed copy of the annual report, they can call 800?422?2782 and have it mailed to them.

