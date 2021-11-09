BELLEVILLE – Though in-person volunteer opportunities decreased in 2021, Illinois American Water employees have donated over 450 hours to Illinois organizations so far this year. While volunteering, Illinois American Water employees follow Illinois American Water and CDC guidelines to support safety, including social distancing and wearing a face covering. Whenever possible volunteer opportunities are held virtually or outside, or completed on an individual level. Volunteer projects include neighborhood cleanup events, school events, participating on organizational boards and committees, blood drives, food drives, and more.

Illinois American Water President Justin Ladner is proud of employees for “finding unique opportunities, both individually and virtually to give back.” He said, “Our employees have giving hearts and want to contribute to the communities we serve, while remaining safe. It’s part of who they are, and who we are as a company.”

Over 220 volunteer hours were donated in September alone through the Company’s AmerICANs in Action Month of Service campaign. Through the program, teams volunteered and contributed to their communities through activities like:

- Installing a water line to an outdoor recreation area for animals at Tazewell Animal Protection Shelter (TAPS) in Pekin.

- Installing a water line for use during the Pekin Marigold Festival.

- Planting shrubs and native plants at the City of Alton Splash Pad.

- Planting fruit and nut trees at the Belleville Heart Garden.

- Completing a toy drive for Children’s Hospital of Illinois in Peoria.

- Collecting shoes for WaterStep which helps to create water systems in developing countries.

- Completing projects at Beverly Farm Equestrian Center in Millstadt.

- Volunteering at the West Suburban Community Pantry in Woodridge.

Ladner said of the AmerICANs in Action program, “While this isn’t the only time our team gives back to the community; we do look forward to September and the AmerICANs in Action Month of Service. It is a special time.”

This is the 10th year for American Water’s AmerICANs in Action Month of Service program.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

