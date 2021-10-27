JERSEYVILLE – Illinois American Water is investing in a new operations and distribution facility in Jerseyville. Construction on the new facility, which will be located at 501 Mound Street in Jerseyville, is scheduled to kick off this fall.

According to Gabe Kuykendall, senior operations supervisor for the Jerseyville service area, this investment will improve operational efficiencies and support excellent customer service for water and wastewater customers. “With the complex work we perform there’s a growing need for technology and training space as well as increased storage for tools and equipment. The new building will enhance our internal operations which will, as a result, support improved service to our customers,” said Kuykendall.

The facility will be approximately 16,000 sq. ft. and will include a customer payment window, maintenance garage with six garage bays, storage for tools and equipment, and dedicated operations and maintenance areas.

Kuykendall added that the new facility will “support employee safety with a dedicated training space.” He continued, “By improving training, we help to prevent injury, and there’s nothing more important than helping our colleagues go home in the same condition as when they arrived at work, if not better. Safety is our number one priority.”

Regional construction company Helmkamp Construction will complete the design build project. They work with M+H Architects, Custom Engineering (DBE) & Heneghan & Associates. Construction is projected to be completed by the end of 2022. For more information about Illinois American Water, visit www.illinoisamwater.com.

About Illinois American Water – Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,000 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater, and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable, and reliable water services to our customers to help make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

