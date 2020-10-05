BELLEVILLE – Over $87,000 will be shared by 88 Illinois fire departments through Illinois American Water’s 2020 Firefighter Grant Program. Since the program was created in 2010, over 680 grants totaling over $668,000 have been awarded to fire and emergency organizations across Illinois.

“We know how important water is in protecting homes and businesses. We also understand the impact of the pandemic on our first responders. This is why we approved every grant we received in full this year, supporting our local heroes in a meaningful way,” said Justin Ladner, Illinois American Water President.

“Some of the departments will use the grant funds for pandemic-related needs, while others will allocate the funds for communication tools, extraction equipment, training resources, and more.”Illinois American Water’s Firefighter Grant Program awards grants to support firefighter needs such as personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training materials and classroom programs."

To view the list of fire departments receiving grants across the state, please visit the News section of Illinois American Water’s website at www.illinoisamwater.com.The firefighter grants are being announced in conjunction with National Fire Prevention Week, Oct. 4–10, 2020, to raise awareness about the importance of fire prevention and emergency planning.

This year’s Fire Prevention Week theme is “Serve Up Fire Prevention Safety in the Kitchen!” It educates about the importance of staying safe in the kitchen. Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires. Learn more at www.nfpa.org.

Illinois American Water is providing firefighter grants to the following Southern Illinois fire departments:

City of Alton

Godfrey Fire Protection District

Jerseyville Fire Protection District

QEM Fire Protection District

Cairo Fire Department

Belleville Fire Department

Brooklyn Fire Protection District

Cahokia Volunteer Fire Department

Church Road Fire Protection District

Columbia Fire Department

Article continues after sponsor message

East Side Fire Protection District

East St. Louis Fire Department

Fairmont City Fire Department

French Village Fire Department

Granite City Fire Department

Hamel Volunteer Fire Department

Holiday Shores Fire Department

Madison Fire Department

Mascoutah Fire Department

Midway Fire Protection District

Mitchell Fire Department

Northwest Fire Protection District

O’Fallon Fire Rescue

Pocahontas - Old Ripley Fire Department Rosiclare Fire Department

Sauget Fire Department Signal Hill Fire Department

St. Clair Special Emergency Services Villa Hills Fire Department

Washington Park Fire Department

Worden Fire Department in addition to the Firefighter Grant Program, Illinois American Water partners with local firefighters on a daily basis.

More like this: