BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water is accepting applications for its 2024 Firefighter Grant Program. Through this program, the company provides financial assistance to fire and emergency organizations throughout its service areas.

According to Rebecca Losli, president of Illinois American Water, the Firefighter Grant Program provides another opportunity to support public safety. “Our team of experienced professionals treat the water and test every fire hydrant annually to support local safety and fire protection. The Firefighter Grant program is one more way we strengthen our partnerships with local heroes and support the communities in which we live and serve.”

Since 2010, Illinois American Water has awarded over $940,000 to over 945 Illinois volunteer fire departments and emergency response units. Fire departments and districts are eligible for one grant per year. Uniformed professional and volunteer fire departments serving communities throughout Illinois American Water’s service area are eligible for a grant of up to $1,000 to cover costs associated with the following:

Personal protective gear

Communications Equipment

Firefighting tools

Water Handling Equipment

Training and related activities/materials used to support community fire protection

Reimbursement for specific fire training classes, including training manuals and workbooks

Fire departments serving communities throughout Illinois American Water’s service area should submit an online application by no later than Friday, Sep. 20, 2024, with the following information:

Description of the organization(s) seeking support

Overview of specific project to be funded and grant amount requested

Community problem/challenges that the project will address

Timeframe for implementation of project

Summary of other sources being approached for support of the project

Project budget

Eligible fire departments and districts can apply online by visiting www.illinoisamwater.com, then click on News & Community, then Firefighter Grant Program.

Online applications can be found here. Please contact Marisa.Markowski@amwater.com with any questions on this grant program.

