Illinois American Water announces 2018 environmental grant recipients Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. BELLEVILLE - Illinois American Water announced today that 10 watershed initiatives across the state will receive funding through the company’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program. The recipients will receive a share of grant funds totaling $22,750 for community projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds. This announcement is being made in conjunction with Earth Week to remind consumers of the vital need to protect our precious resource every day for future generations. “At Illinois American Water, Earth Day is every day. Our team works hard to not only provide clean water for life, but for our communities to thrive,” said Bruce Hauk, president of Illinois American Water.

Illinois American Water is awarding the 2018 Environmental Grants as follows: Foundation for Ohio River Education will receive a $1,000 grant to fund the Ohio River Sweep. The funds will supply gloves and other materials to volunteers cleaning up the Ohio River.

Bolingbrook Park District will receive a $4,000 grant for the DuPage River Ecological Improvements which focuses on removing invasive species from along the DuPage River and restoring the natural landscape. The project will reduce the occurrence of invasive species to less than 10% in the area. In addition, native planting will restore the natural landscape.

Lincoln College will receive a $3,645 grant to increase watershed awareness, specifically stream-bank erosion along Sugar Creek. The funding will be used to install a boardwalk to make the area handicap accessible.

Nature at the Confluence, Inc. in South Beloit will receive a $3,000 grant for the Kelly Creek Clean-Up. The project will engage community volunteers to clean up Kelly Creek, a major water asset on the Nature At The Confluence, Inc. property. Stream monitoring and water quality testing before and after the clean-up with measure results to educate about the impact of watershed clean ups.

Pekin Park District will receive a $2,000 grant for the continued Lick Creek Watershed Invasive Species Control and Restoration project to eliminate invasive species along the Lick Creek corridor. Funds will be used to restore native plants to improve forest quality and help to control creek-side erosion. - Peoria Park District will receive two grants for two different projects. A $730 grant will support the Heal the Hill Prairie at Forest Park Nature Center. Volunteers will remove invasive species and restore the bluffs, decreasing erosion and sedimentation of the river. An $875 grant will support the Illinois River Sweep. Funds will help supply gloves, trash bags, dumpsters and tire recycling. - Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum will receive a $2,000 grant for the Journey to Sea project. The project is a collaboration between the Peoria PlayHouse, Bradley University and The Sun Foundation. Together they will create a PlayHouse art exhibit to illustrate the devastating impact of plastic pollution on water.

Senior Services Plus, Inc. in Godfrey will receive a $3,500 grant to construct a detention/infiltration bioswale and rain garden. This project is an extension of their initiative to grow their own food to feed local senior citizens. - Woodridge School District #68 will receive a $2,000 grant for their permeable paver parking lot at Meadowview Elementary School. The project will decrease storm water runoff. Customers can make a difference by getting involved in these projects as well as using water wisely. Customers can help protect our precious resources through the following actions: Be conscious of daily water use and take the necessary steps to be water smart.

Be sure that leaking pipes and faucets — indoors and outdoors — are repaired.

Take care in garden, lawn, garage or other home product use and ensure they do not impact groundwater.

Dispose of chemicals or other potentially harmful products properly by not pouring them directly into home drains, the sewer, street drains or the lawn.

Learn more about water through the annual local water quality reports. American Water customers can access their report by zip code on the company's website at www.illinoisamwater.com under the Water Quality tab. To learn more about the Environmental Grant Program, Water Quality and Wise Water Use, please visit www.illinoisamwater.com. About Illinois American Water - Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,900 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 46 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.