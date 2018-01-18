BELLEVILLE – The application process is now open for Illinois American Water’s 2018 Environmental Grant Program. The program supports innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect watersheds through partnerships. Diverse activities like watershed cleanups, reforestation efforts, biodiversity projects, wellhead protection and hazardous waste collection efforts are supported through grants of up to $10,000.

"Since 2009, we’ve contributed over $175,000 to 46 Illinois water protection projects. Our commitment to protecting the environment runs deep and we’re proud to support the efforts of local organizations that share our vision,” said Bruce Hauk, Illinois American Water President.

To qualify, proposed projects must be located in an Illinois American Water service area and: address a source water or watershed protection need in the community

be completed between May 1, 2018 and November 30, 2018

be a new or innovative program for the community, or serve as a significant expansion to an existing program

be carried out by a formal or informal partnership between two or more organizations

provide evidence of sustainability (continued existence after the American Water grant monies are utilized)

In 2017, Illinois American Water awarded seven grants totaling $20,300 as follows: - Foundation for Ohio River Education received a $2,500 grant for Ohio River Sweep supplies.

Gifts In The Moment Foundation in Peoria received a $7,250 grant for the Urban Agriculture Rain Water Collection and Transportation System project, which uses collected rain and a portable water trailer to water community garden and agriculture sites.

Heartlands Conservancy received a $2,800 grant for the Signal Hills outdoor classroom to support water quality and native habitat education.

Hickory Creek Watershed Planning Group in the Chicago Metro area received a $4,200 grant for the Hickory Creek Environmental Interpretive Signs and Story Mapping project. The project raises awareness about best management practices within the Hickory Creek watershed. Three rain gardens were installed.

Pekin Park District received a $2,000 grant for the Lick Creek Watershed Invasive Species Control project.

Peoria Park District received a $550 grant to supply dumpsters and tire recycling for the Illinois River Sweep.

Peoria Playhouse Children’s Museum received a $1,000 grant to support five water camp scholarships.

Grant information and application forms can be found at www.illinoisamwater.com. Applications should be emailed to karen.cotton@amwater.com by March 26, 2018.

About Illinois American Water

Illinois American Water, a subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), is the largest investor-owned water utility in the state, providing high-quality and reliable water and/or wastewater services to approximately 1.3 million people. American Water also operates a customer service center in Alton and a quality control and research laboratory in Belleville. With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly-traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,700 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 47 states and Ontario, Canada. More information can be found by visiting www.amwater.com.

